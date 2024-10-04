Bengaluru gears up for Durga Puja pandals and cultural events

The upcoming Durga Puja festivities have bridged cultural divides, bringing people together who are planning a variety of programmes and taking part in them. Around 250 pandals will be set up across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, there are many new pandals with unique themes. “For idols, we are using eco-friendly materials such as wood, bamboo, conch shells, and red coral,” said Tapan Dutta, President of Jayamahal Cultural Association, which has been in Bengaluru for the last 70 years.

Large crowds

In areas such as J.P. Nagar, Whitefield, Electronics City, Ulsoor, and Sarjapur, pandals are expected to attract 4,000 to 5,000 people from the seventh to the final day of Dasara. The most popular pandal put up by the R.T. Nagar Socio-Cultural Trust at Palace Grounds is expected to see a footfall of 40,000-50,000 people daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sculptors and painters are coming from Kumartuli in Kolkata to make the idols in association with R.T. Nagar Socio-Cultural Trust. Dhak (ritual drums) players are coming as well,” said Rudra Shankar Roy, patron and adviser to many Durga pujas around Bengaluru.

Cultural unity

“We have a cosmopolitan culture for the puja in Bengaluru, as non-Bengalis also join in the traditional Dhunuchi Naach (a dance done by carrying containers in which incense is burnt). People from all religions, castes, and cultures distribute bhog, and everybody gets together to celebrate Goddess Durga,” said Roy.

“The culture is homely, indiscriminate, and people from other cultures can make their offerings the way they are used to,” Arnab Mukherjee, Club President, Sanskritik Bengali Association, J.P. Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between 800 and 2,000 plates of bhog per day are made. They are distributed to not just devotees but also orphanages and associations for the specially-abled. There will be performances from renowned artists coming from Kolkata, as well as local artists. The folk music band Bhoomi is also coming to perform in pandals across the city.

Competitions

“Every year, we get renowned artists to perform at our venue,” said Subhashish Bhattacharya, treasurer and core committee member at Electronics City Cultural Association. “Besides that, locals can also perform and attend competitions for drawing, singing, and dancing. We encourage a lot of school children to perform,” he said.

Additionally, there will be dandiya and garba dance events held, which will see about 400-500 participants every year around the pandals. “Durga Puja is not only a religious festival but an art form that has evolved over many years,” said Dutta. “So we would like to invite people from all cultures to join in the celebrations with us.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.