Bengaluru | FoB between Krishnarajapuram railway station and K.R. Pura metro station facing three-month delay

March 24, 2024

The long-awaited construction of the foot-over-bridge (FoB) between Krishnarajapuram railway station and K.R. Pura Metro station, originally slated for completion by the end of January, is now facing a three-month delay.

As per members of the Mahadevapura Task Force-Mobility, the casting of the second-level beam for the FoB at K.R. Pura metro station is complete, but the project is currently delayed by approximately three months. “We anticipate the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to accelerate the work and promptly finish the deck slab,” Mahadevapura Task Force-Mobility said.

Mahadevapura Task Force-Mobility“It was supposed to have been completed by the end of January. Now it is March end. We are nudging BMRCL to ensure there is no further slippage,” Mahadevapura Task Force-Mobility recently stated in a post on X.

A risky crossing

Thousands of pedestrians near Krishnarajapuram railway station are risking their lives by crossing the busy road due to the absence of an FoB connecting the railway station and the K.R. Pura metro station.

The police stationed at the junction under the cable bridge said that approximately 30,000 people cross the road daily. A senior traffic police official said, “The Krishnarajapuram railway station is a significant hub, often serving passengers from long-distance trains. On arrival, between 500 to 1,500 passengers alight here. To ensure their safety, traffic police and home guards facilitate their crossing by halting traffic intermittently. The junction is manned by four to five constables, three home guards, an ASI, and a police officer of SI rank.”

Police officials emphasised that the FoB would significantly alleviate traffic congestion and greatly benefit pedestrians. “We eagerly await the opening of the FoB, which will eliminate the risk for pedestrians crossing the road,” officials said.

Poor visibility, huge pedestrian crowds

Rohit Rammurthy, a pedestrian, said, “Crossing the road is extremely risky. The junction’s location under the bridge makes it challenging to assess vehicle movements due to poor visibility. Although they intermittently halt traffic to facilitate pedestrian crossings, it remains a daunting task.”

Prasanth Prabhakaran, another pedestrian, said, “The pedestrian traffic has surged since the opening of the Whitefield metro line. Upon alighting at K.R. Pura station, many commuters cross the road to catch buses heading towards the Silk Board area. It’s imperative for the authorities to expedite the construction of FoB connecting the two stations.”

A BMRCL official said, “Construction of a FoB at K.R. Pura metro station, aimed at facilitating pedestrian access, is currently underway and progressing smoothly. Previous delays were attributed to land issues, which have now been resolved, allowing the project to proceed without hindrance.”

