Bengaluru flooding: BBMP announces ₹10,000 compensation for 1,064 houses

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has announced ₹10,000 compensation each for the families whose homes were flooded in the recent rain. The civic body has identified 1,064 houses that were flooded in Mahadevapura zone and announced the compensation.

BBMP officials said: “We have surveyed the flooded area in our zone and found that 1,064 houses have been flooded, and they have also lost a lot of goods and groceries. We will be releasing the compensation fund soon,” the official added.

In May this year, the BBMP released compensation to 3,311 households in Bengaluru that were flooded and suffered damages during the rains that month. A compensation of ₹25,000 was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds charge of the city. That was the first time the civic body of Bengaluru paid compensation for flooding of homes due to rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, many residents have alleged that the rain damage survey was not carried out diligently on the ground and many households that were flooded and incurred losses were not covered.

Prema Kumari, a resident of Bellandur, said, “The compensation given by the government is very less. What can we do with ₹10,000 when we have lost materials of more than ₹1 lakh. Our furniture, television sets, and fridge have been damaged due to the rain and the flooding.”

Shankar Prasad, another resident of Bellandur, said, “We have lost most of our belongings in this rain, including our two-wheelers and cars, but at least BBMP should give compensation for half of the damage caused as the ₹10,000 relief announced by BBMP will not cover the loss.”

The BBMP ward engineers were asked to carry out a survey of the rain damages in their wards and submit a report of each household with a photo and geotag.