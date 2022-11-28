November 28, 2022 04:30 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Acviss Technologies has developed a no-internet traceability blockchain-based app for the Coffee Board of India to increase the income of coffee farmers in India.

The Coffee Board has been implementing this blockchain solution in Karnataka. It has noticed that the income of farmers has gone up by about 43% because of this traceability app.

The Coffee Board has been working with marginalised tribal coffee growers to help them improve their farm productivity and quality. With the introduction of this anti-counterfeiting technology, farmers have been able to benefit from higher incomes in their farm produce.

In the last few years, the demand for differentiated coffees with traceability features has been increasing across the world, and the specialty coffees, which can be traced back to their source, can help obtain a premium for these farmers.

According to the developer of this app, “This traceability application would help reorganise the unstructured supply chain and provide transparency in transactions and thereby protect farmers from fake GI tag products. Overall, it would protect farmers from any collateral damage as it comes with automated payments, insurance, and financing options. The app helps end-users locate coffees that are authentically grown and safe for consumption.”

Vikas Jain, founder, of Acviss Technologies, brand protection, and consumer engagement firm, said, “We’ve not only built something innovative but we’ve also tried to make it accessible and helpful for the common man. The app we have created is very simple and does not require wi-fi. It’s a user-friendly app created first and foremost for the benefit of farmers.’‘

Coffee has increasingly become a target for food fraudsters, as the commodity can be easily mixed with filler ingredients such as corn, barley, wheat, soybeans, rice, beans, acai seed, brown sugar, or starch syrup.