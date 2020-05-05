Bengaluru: fine for not wearing mask now ₹200

The fine amount levied by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on those who don’t wear masks in public places has now been brought down to ₹200 from the earlier ₹1,000. Civic chief B.H. Anil Kumar has issued a revised order in this regard on Tuesday.

In the order, Mr. Kumar has stated that the fine amount of ₹200 for the first and subsequent offence had been stipulated as per the government notification of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations, 2020.

As per the government notification, the health inspectors of the municipal corporations in the State may levy and collect a spot fine of ₹200 from any person who is not wearing a mask covering his/her mouth and nose, apart from maintaining social distance of a minimum of one metre from other persons.

As per an earlier order issued by the civic chief, the fine was ₹1,000 for the first violation and 2,000 for the second and subsequent violations of not wearing mask in public places, along with other offences, such as improper disposal of masks, spitting, littering, urinating and other kinds of public nuisance.

The civic body started levying fines on May 2. Over the past three days, the BBMP raked in a total of ₹2.39 lakh from residents. On the first day, it collected ₹51,700, ₹98,350 on Sunday and ₹89,455 on Monday.