Bengaluru faces rains aftermath; Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visits rain-affected areas

Water entering buses, submerged cars, boats navigating the roads for rescue operations, and traffic brought to a standstill... this has been the stark reality for city residents in the wake of the recent torrential rains. Although the intensity of the rains has reduced, the impact continues to disrupt daily life across several areas.

Social media platforms are flooded with videos showing the extent of damage, as residents share their experiences of navigating the chaos.

Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka, one of the most severely-affected locations, remains inundated. Most residents have already evacuated, though a few remain, hoping for a reprieve as water levels gradually subside.

“We have been told to evacuate, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) boats are stationed here,” said Amruth Kiran, a resident of Kendriya Vihar. “There will be no drinking water or power for the next 24 to 48 hours. With the rains possibly subsiding in the coming days, we hope everything will return to normal soon.”

Deputy CM visits affected areas

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), visited several rain-affected areas, including K.R. Puram and Byatarayanapura, on Wednesday.

Among the sites was Kendriya Vihar Apartments, where Mr. Shivakumar met residents. “In the history of Yelahanka, this is the first time we’ve seen such unprecedented rainfall. Most of the residents here are Central government employees, and the BBMP has taken charge of the situation. We are working to ensure the premises are made habitable again, with all necessary facilities restored. About 95% of the residents have been evacuated, but we are still convincing the remaining 5% to leave. We will be providing hotel accommodations until it is safe for them to return,” he told reporters.

Compensation announced

Mr. Shivakumar also announced compensation measures for those affected by the floods. Families of the two children who drowned in Kengeri lake will receive ₹5 lakh in compensation, while households affected by water entering their houses will receive ₹10,000. Temporary shelters and meals will also be provided to those affected by the flooding.

In addition to these relief efforts, Mr. Shivakumar stated that action is being taken to clear encroachments from storm-water drains. “Notices have been issued, and we will remove the encroachments without delay. We are also undertaking a project with a loan of ₹1,000 crore from the World Bank to clean the city’s drains and ensure smoother water flow,” he said.

On Wednesday, several northern localities, including Tatanagar, Bhadrappa Layout, Balaji Layout, Kodigehalli, and Hebbal Sarovara, experienced severe flooding after Doddabommasandra lake overflowed. In some places, water levels rose to as high as six feet, leaving residents stranded without power for hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Bengaluru will continue to experience generally cloudy weather over the next 24 to 48 hours. Moderate rain and thundershowers are expected, with occasional downpour.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30°C, while the minimum could dip to 21°C. As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, rainfall in the city had reached 8 mm, with the HAL Airport area experiencing heavier precipitation at 27.6 mm.