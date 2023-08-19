ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru experts rally for coordinated action in Namma Kere panel

August 19, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

All panellists unanimously agreed that the lake-related issues are compounded by excessive laws and disjointed agency actions

The Hindu Bureau

In an event hosted by Citizens for Sankey and Bengaluru Praja Vedike on Saturday, experts from law, environment, civic activism, politics, and civil administration gathered for a ‘Namma Kere’ panel and engaged in a focused discussion on resolving issues afflicting Bengaluru’s lakes.

All panellists unanimously agreed that the lake-related issues are compounded by excessive laws and disjointed agency actions. BBMP Special Commissioner of Lakes Preeti Gehlot stressed on the necessity for a unified ‘lake body’ to streamline efforts across departments, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Rajeev Gowda, former MP and vice-chairman of the State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka, shared that there was definitely political will to lead coordinated efforts among government entities. “I can work towards being the catalyst to make this happen,” said Mr. Gowda.

