ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru event to provide a platform for classical dancers from trans community

March 29, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

This year’s festival, themed “Expression Beyond Gender,” aims to celebrate the talent and creativity of transgender classical dancers

Priyamedha Dutta

Dancers for the upcoming Trans Arts Festival. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The International Arts and Cultural Foundation has announced the 5th edition of the Transgender Arts Festival, an event dedicated to promoting classical arts and providing an exclusive platform for transgender classical dancers.

This year’s festival, themed “Expression Beyond Gender,” aims to celebrate the talent and creativity of transgender classical dancers. The festival is the brainchild of Srivatsa Shandilya, the founder director of the International Arts and Cultural Foundation.

Srivatsa has been a photographer in the media industry for over 35 years and started this organisation 12 years back to promote classical arts among the transgender community. In 2015 he was the first to organise the Transgender Arts Festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fostering inclusivity

“The festival is motivated by my desire to foster inclusivity and to showcase the diverse expressions of artistry among the trans community,” said Srivasta.

“I always wanted to organise something different from the usual routine of an evening of classical dance. I ended up thinking of focused events and started this exclusive transgender classical dance festival to make it stand out from traditional performing arts festivals by deliberately breaking away from the norm,” he further added.

 Srivatsa Shandilya | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Srivasta says that his experiment has resulted in the government recognising transgender dancers. “It was an eye opener when people from the ministry started asking the database of transgender classical dances across India,” he says.

The event will feature Classical dance performances by Vaishnavi, Selvi Santhosam, Rekha, Rose, Omana, and Karthi. All of them are disciples of Shanmuga Sundaram, artistic director of Sarasalaya, a classical dance performance center in Chennai.

Diverse background

“This year we have six transgenders from Chennai, some of them are students while some are working professionals. From IT to HR professionals, more and more people from diverse backgrounds have participated this year,” said Srivasta. After the performances, the artists will engage with the audience, sharing their inspiring stories of resilience and dedication.

The chief guest for the event will be Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee, a noted award-winning Kannada film actor, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, a well-known classical dancer and Indian film actor, and dancer Sathyanarayana Raju.

The event is open to the public with free entry on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating is limited to 200 seats. The event is scheduled to be held on March 31, at Sevasadan Auditorium, 14th Cross Malleshwaram, from 5 p.m. onwards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US