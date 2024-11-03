ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru entry points clog up as residents return from festive breaks

Published - November 03, 2024 11:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy traffic congestion gripped Bengaluru as residents returned after the Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava holidays, especially impacting entry points into the city on Sunday.

Thousands of vehicles streamed back into Bengaluru, creating long waits at key junctions like Goraguntepalya flyover, Hebbal, Hosur Road, Tumakuru Road, and Mysuru Road. By night, the volume of vehicles, including returning intercity buses, intensified, making travel even slower.

“I was stuck on Tumakuru Road for over an hour before reaching Nagasandra,” said Anil S., a commuter who endured significant delays. “It was overwhelming with the sheer number of vehicles trying to re-enter Bengaluru at the same time. I hope we see better planning during holidays in the future.”

On the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway, another commuter, Shivaputra K., said, “The traffic was so dense near Challaghatta just the highway ends. It was one of the worst return journeys I’ve had.” Many travellers shared similar frustrations on social media, citing the extended waits and bumper-to-bumper traffic on several city-bound routes.

Traffic police had anticipated the influx and released advisories earlier, encouraging commuters to plan accordingly. They also deployed additional traffic management personnel across major highways and intersections.

