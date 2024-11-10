 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru engulfed in thick blanket of fog, several flights delayed

KIA Officials said that until 8.30 a.m. around six flights were diverted and there were more than 10 delays

Published - November 10, 2024 09:46 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The local forecast for Bengaluru city and neighbourhood for the next 48 hours which was issued at 9 am said there would be partly cloudy sky. Representational file image

The local forecast for Bengaluru city and neighbourhood for the next 48 hours which was issued at 9 am said there would be partly cloudy sky. Representational file image | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

A thick layer of fog engulfed the city and the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Devanahalli on Sunday (November 10, 2024) which led to the flight delay and diversions of several flights.

According to IMD officials the visibility was between 50 to 100 mm at KIA.

KIA Officials told The Hindu that till 8.30 a.m. around six flights were diverted and there were more than 10 delays.

The IMD classifies fog into different types based on general visibility. It is classified as shallow fog when the visibility falls upto 500 m, moderate upto 200 m, dense upto 50 m and very dense when the visibility is less than 50 m.

The fog at KIA is known as radiation fog. It is anticipated during the four months from November to February between 3 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. During this period, flight operations are affected at Bengaluru airport due to poor visibility.

As per IMD observation data recorded at 8.30 am the minimum temperature at the Bengaluru city was 19.4 degree Celsius. At KIA and HAL airport the minimum temperatures were 17.9 and 18.2 degree Celsius respectively.

The local forecast for Bengaluru city and neighbourhood for the next 48 hours which was issued at 9 am said there would be partly cloudy sky.

“Dry weather is very likely. Fog, mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30°C and 19°C respectively,” the forecast stated.

Published - November 10, 2024 09:46 am IST

Related Topics

bengaluru / weather / weather news / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.