 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru e-scooter store fire: Owner, manager arrested

Updated - November 20, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The charred remains of the electric scooter showroom in Bengaluru after the fire on November 19.

The charred remains of the electric scooter showroom in Bengaluru after the fire on November 19. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A day after the fire accident at My EV Store, an electric scooter showroom, killing a 26-year-old accountant, the Rajajinagar police arrested the owner and the manager of the store for causing death due to negligence.

The accused have been identified as Puneeth Gowda, 36, a resident of Yeshwantpur and the owner of the store, and Yuvraja, 37, a resident of Rajajinagar and the store manager. They were produced before the court and released on conditional bail.

Based on the complaint by the victim’s brother, the duo was booked under Section 106 (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

It is now suspected that the fire broke out in the store due to an electric short circuit while charging an electric battery. There were six employees in the store, and five ran out to safety, even as Priya, 26, ran into a cabin, suffocating to death. 

Fire and Emergency Services personnel said there was no adequate fire fighting equipment at the store, and the owner and manager did not provide any training to staffers on how to safeguard themselves in the eventuality of a fire, which could have saved lives.

Published - November 20, 2024 10:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.