Bengaluru Drum Fest on February 9 will blend folk and western rhythm

January 31, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Bengaluru Drum Fest, dedicated to the artistry of drums and curated by well-known drummer Arun Kumar from Bengaluru, will be held this year from February 9 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall.

Folk Mahal

Building on the success of the previous year’s drum festival held in 2019, 2020 and 2023, Arun Kumar is set to unfold another event this year titled “Folk Mahal.” This show intertwines the rich essence of Karnataka folk music with the vibrant beats of western drums, marking a pioneering experiment. Audience will witness the seamless fusion of traditions and innovations in this rhythmic journey.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Arun Kumar said, “This year, the festival is dedicated to the late Sukumar Babu who was a pioneer in the drumming community in Karnataka.” Sukumar was the founder of Babu School of Rhythms in Tyagaraj Nagar in Bengaluru South. It was the first school of its kind in that part of Bengaluru. He was also part of many bands in Bengaluru and he enjoyed music of all genres.

Drum solos by maestros

Arun Kumar furher said, “It also holds special significance as my Guru and the extraordinary drummer Ranjit Barot will be performing. As is the tradition every year, I anticipate a full house for this exceptional musical experience.”

The year’s lineup features Arun Kumar himself, Ranjit Barot, Sambit Chatterjee, Lydian, and Shravan Samsi.

The audience can witness a mesmerizing journey through drum solos by these maestros, culminating in an exhilarating drum face-off sponsored by the Jain university and Livetree Entertainment and Powered by Babu School of Rhythms.

