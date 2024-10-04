Bengaluru dolls up for Gombe Habba and more

It’s that time of year again when the people of Karnataka immerse themselves in the festive spirit of Dasara, extended over 10 days – a celebration marked by a vibrant display of dolls called Gombe Hobba, Ayudha Pooja, Saraswati Pooja and Vijaya Dashami that come back to back. While celebrations at Mysuru are much talked about, the festival is observed all across as Nada Habba with different observances.

While the entire nation started Navaratri on October 3, in Bengaluru, the beloved tradition of showcasing Dasara dolls, or Gombe Habba, has taken centre stage. From traditional to offbeat themes, to humble home setups to extravagant competitions, Gombe Habba across the city is adding to the Dasara celebrations.

Across areas like Malleswaram, Pottery Town, R.T. Nagar, Gandhi Bazar, Jayanagar and other markets, several stalls have been put up since a week selling creative traditional dolls of gods and goddesses, kings and queens, animals, birds and nature. What stands out in these stalls are the new offbeat dolls. Some stalls had dolls of film actors including the legendary Dr. Rajkumar and the popular actors of the present generation. Others had dolls of leaders and reformers like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and others.

Apart from homes and institutions, dolls have been displayed at art spaces like Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, the National Gallery of Modern Arts, Untitled Arts Foundation and others. A doll display competition was also observed at the Shri Kodandarama temple at Jayanagar.

A doll display competition was also observed at the Shri Kodandarama temple at Jayanagar.

Meanwhile, women at apartments, corporate offices and institutions in the city are also dolling up for the festival. As each day of Navaratri has a significant colour, women staff at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), along with their director Dr. Pratima Murthy, were seen wearing yellow sarees and dresses, marking the first day of Navaratri on Thursday.

On the other hand, Durga Puja events, Dandiya and Garba nights have also begun across the city in areas like R.T. Nagar, Indiranagar, Koramangala, V.V. Puram and J.P. Nagar. The evening festivities are accompanied by food stalls, flea markets, games and more.