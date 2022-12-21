Bengaluru doctors treat complex cardiac cases using advanced technology

December 21, 2022 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - Bengaluru

They say that it is difficult to perform open heart surgery on older people since their body would not cooperate for the procedure, and they are not as agile as younger people

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

When a patient with a history of stroke along with irregular heartbeat and other co-morbidities was brought to a private hospital in Bengaluru, he was prescribed blood thinners, or anticoagulants, to prevent a stroke, but that led to retroperitoneal bleeding. The medication was discontinued. As a quick solution, doctors performed a Left Atrial (LA) appendage closure — an alternative therapy performed on individuals who are unable to take blood thinners because of bleeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors in Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur, who performed the procedure, found that a clot had already formed inside the LA appendage. “Delay in performing the procedure would have led to another stroke,” said Saikat Kanjilal, consultant — interventional cardiologist at the hospital.

Giving details about some of the rare cases that were treated at the hospital, he said advanced technology, such as alcohol septal ablation (a procedure where pure alcohol is injected to trigger an artificial, controlled heart attack to loosen the muscles of the heart), LA  appendage (a procedure used to avoid clots and stroke), and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), a procedure where the aortic valve is replaced by a minimally invasive method, were employed to treat such patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is difficult to perform open heart surgery on older people since their body would not cooperate for the procedure, and they are not as agile as younger people. This interventional method helps the older population. The success rate is higher compared to a surgery,” said Joseph Xavier, chief of Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US