Bengaluru doctor to attend Charles III coronation

May 02, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Dr. Issac Mathai, a city doctor and the Chairman of SOUKYA, International Holistic Centre, has been invited by Buckingham Palace, London, to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6.

Dr. Mathai, already in London, said he would attend the pre-coronation party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Dr. Mathai’s association with the British royal family goes back many years. While Camilla had visited SOUKYA around eight times for holistic treatment, Charles visited once in 2019.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Mathai, “For 18 years, both the King and Queen Consort have been consulting me as a holistic consultant. The Queen Consort has visited SOUKYA eight times, and the King came once. They really enjoyed being in India at our centre for treatment,” he said.

“Being a part of the coronation is the proudest moment of my life. I regularly meet the King and the Queen Consort in London. Other than medical consultation, the King has some interest in holistic medicine. The King and I also have a common interest in organic farming and climate change,” he said.