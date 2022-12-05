Bengaluru doctor files complaint against colleague for blackmailing her with private photos

December 05, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old doctor working at a private hospital has complained to the Whitefield police that her colleague, working in the Urology Department, has been harassing her with private photos for the past four years, after she rejected his proposal.

Based on the complaint, the Whitefield police have registered a case against Santosh Kumar, charging him with outraging the modesty and criminal intimidation.

The victim said that she had been attending get-togethers and parties with her classmates and friends since 2019 and Santosh Kumar was also there.

In the complaint she said that he would click photos of her randomly. Since the accused was taking pictures of her with others, she allowed him to do so.

Taking advantage of the situation, Santosh Kumar, clicked pictures and selfies with the complainant and proposed to her, which she turned down.

Enraged by this, the accused started sharing the pictures with their colleagues and friends to defame her, said the police.

The victim confronted him many times but Santosh Kumar would threaten her with dire consequences warning to accept his proposal, the police said.

The victim recently got engaged to a man in the U.S. and the accused got his contact from social media and shared the pictures with him and his family, said the police.

