Bengaluru division operates its first long-haul train

In a first, the Bengaluru division of South Western Railways (SWR) operated a 1.4-km-long-haul goods train from Whitefield to Jolarpettai on Tuesday. This comes after the Hubballi division operated a long-haul train for the first time on Monday.

The train had 84 empty wagons and two brake vans. “A standard goods train consists of 59 wagons. Any train having a composition of more than 59 wagons is called a long-haul train,” said SWR in a press release.

According to SWR, the running of long-haul trains will help reduce congestion on busy sections, boost line capacity and help in faster train movement. It will also make wagons available at loading and unloading points quickly.

