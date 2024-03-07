March 07, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a bid to address water scarcity and skyrocketing tanker prices, Bengaluru district administration has capped water tanker prices at a maximum of ₹1,200 for a load of 12,000 litres. At present, a 12,000-litre tanker load costs anywhere between ₹1,800 and ₹2,500 depending on the locality. Whitefield and Varthur are some of areas worst hit by the drinking water crisis.

Following a recommendation from the Technical Advisory Committee and upon the request of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on behalf of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), rates have been fixed for a four-month period.

The move to cap tanker prices comes amidst escalating demand and soaring price of tankers, particularly with all taluks in Bengaluru Urban district declared as drought-hit.

Effective immediately, residents who order a 6000-litre water tanker are to pay ₹600 for delivery within a 5-kilometre radius while the charge for an 8000-litre tanker has been capped at ₹700.

For those requiring larger quantities, a 12000-litre water tanker is available for ₹1,000.

For distances beyond 5 kilometres but within 10 kilometres, the rates have been set slightly higher. A 6000-litre water tanker would cost ₹750 while the price for an 8000-litre tanker is ₹850. For the largest capacity 12,000-litre tanker, residents should be ready to pay ₹1,200.

The order does not specify the cost of a tanker load for distances beyond 10 km, which water tanker dealers say has now become the norm.

Deputy Commissioner K.A. Dayananda has issued the order, which specifies that businesses supplying water through tankers will now be subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well.

At present, 200 private tankers have been commandeered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by BWSSB and BBMP to deliver water for free to pockets dominated by the poor in 110 villages, and in erstwhile CMC and TMC areas.

