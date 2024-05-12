Bengaluru-Deoghar direct flights from June 1

IndiGo has announced direct flights between Bengaluru and Deoghar, three times a week. Beginning from June 1, these direct flights will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“This new route will enhance connectivity from the southern part of India to the famous religious hubs in Jharkhand. Today, IndiGo is the only airline operating from Deogarh Airport. With these new flights, Bengaluru will become the fifth destination to provide direct connectivity to Deoghar, after Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, and Delhi,” Indigo said.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “As the first and only airline providing connectivity to Deoghar, we are pleased to announce direct flights between Bengaluru and Deoghar. This will not only provide customers with access to the unexplored beauty of Jharkhand’s holy city, but will also offer enhanced accessibility, increased flight options, and improved connectivity for students and employment-seekers travelling across the region.”

Deoghar, located in Jharkhand, is home to the famous Baidyanath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, which attracts millions of devotees every year. “The city is also known for its natural beauty, with hills, waterfalls, and forests surrounding it. Deoghar is a popular destination for those seeking spiritual solace and a glimpse into India’s rich heritage,” the airline said.

The flight will leave Bengaluru at 10.05 a.m. and arrive at Deoghar at 12.25 noon, from Deoghar the flight will depart at 12.55 noon and arrive in Bengaluru at 3.25 p.m.