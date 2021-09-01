Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar starts from September 1

The Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar was started on September 1 at Jayamahal Palace hotel.

Dastkar, started in 1981, works with 600 craft groups across 29 states, including over one lakh artisans every year. Their exhibitions provide craftspeople the opportunity to interact with urban customers, helping them gauge market trends and customer demands.

The Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar is an initiative to revive the livelihoods of craftspeople across India affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will offer a wide range of lifestyle accessories, including jewelry, metal crafts, carved furniture, pottery, ceramics, fiber crafts, leather products and other things. Visitors can also access a multi-cuisine food court at the exhibition-sale event.

The Bazaar, from 11 am to 8 pm, will go on till September 7. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory to attend the event.

Entry fee: ₹50.