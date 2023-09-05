September 05, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 50-year-old school teacher in Bengaluru has filed a complaint with the North East cyber crime police against an unknown person who, posing as an officer of the anti-narcotics control bureau of Mumbai Crime Branch, took ₹32,25,111 from her savings bank account on September 2.

The complainant is a resident of Devanahalli. On September 1, she received a call from a person who claimed to be an executive of a courier company. He told her that there was a parcel in her name that contained five passports, five credit cards and a laptop. She explained that the parcel did not belong to her, but the accused told her that the case is now with the anti-narcotics bureau of Mumbai Crime Branch. He told her to download an app to talk to them.

She downloaded the app and spoke to a person who claimed to be an officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch. He claimed that her identity could have been misused for illegal activities. Promising to help her out, he took the details of her bank account to verify whether she received any money from illegal activities.

Soon after sharing the details of her bank account, the complainant realised that a total of ₹32,25,111 had been transferred out of her savings account.

Cyber crime police are trying to track down the accused based on the money transfer transactions.

Police advice people not to entertain calls from unknown persons, even if the caller claims to be a police officer. People should not share their personal or bank details with anyone under any circumstance.

