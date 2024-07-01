Bengaluru court grants SIT two more days custody of Suraj Revanna

Suraj Revanna, JD(S) MLC, accused of allegedly sexually assaulting two men, on Monday was remanded in SIT custody till Wednesday.

The SIT produced Dr. Suraj before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) seeking five more days custody, citing that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation and that the investigating officials need to gather more evidence.

The accused was booked by the Holenarsipur police on June 22 under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by a party worker. Suraj was arrested on June 23 and was remanded in CID custody till July 1.

On June 21, a case was registered by Suraj’s personal assistant Shivakumar, accusing the victim and his brother-in-law of attempting to extort money from the MLC. Based on Shivakumar’s complaint, the Holenarsipur Town police opened a case under Sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) of the IPC.

The same man filed another complaint against Suraj claiming that he was sexually assaulted by the politician during the pandemic period. A separate case was then registered under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

So far, the CID has held custodial interrogations and a spot mahazar (recreation of the crime scene). Suraj was also subjected to medical tests and his DNA samples were collected. A report is awaited.