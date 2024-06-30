ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru court convicts former Superintendent of Customs in disproportionate assets case

Published - June 30, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge and Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bengaluru, convicted the former Superintendent of Customs, Air Cargo Complex, Air Customs Commissionerate, Bengaluru, V. Vishweshwara Bhat, in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment with fine of ₹26.5 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI in 2016 registered a case against Vishweshwara Bhat for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income while he was working as Superintendent of Customs at the Bengaluru office.

During the check period between January 2010 and March 2016, the accused had in his possession disproportionate assets to the extent of ₹39.6 lakh which, according to estimation, is 113.46% disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI, after completing the investigation, filed a charge sheet in September 2017 . After trial, the court held the accused guilty and sentenced him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US