Bengaluru court convicts former Superintendent of Customs in disproportionate assets case

The Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge and Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bengaluru, convicted the former Superintendent of Customs, Air Cargo Complex, Air Customs Commissionerate, Bengaluru, V. Vishweshwara Bhat, in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment with fine of ₹26.5 lakh.

The CBI in 2016 registered a case against Vishweshwara Bhat for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income while he was working as Superintendent of Customs at the Bengaluru office.

During the check period between January 2010 and March 2016, the accused had in his possession disproportionate assets to the extent of ₹39.6 lakh which, according to estimation, is 113.46% disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI, after completing the investigation, filed a charge sheet in September 2017 . After trial, the court held the accused guilty and sentenced him.

