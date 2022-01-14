Bengaluru court accepts ‘B’ report in sexual harassment case against actor Arjun Sarja

A local Bengaluru court accepted the ‘B’ report filed by the Cubbon Park Police in a case of alleged sexual harassment against mutilingual actor Arjun Sarja

At the peak of the #MeToo movement, actor Shruti Hariharan had posted a note on her social media handles alleging Mr. Sarja, her co-star in Vismaya, misbehaved with her while shooting. As the actor’s fans and others came down heavily on Ms. Hariharan for making the allegations, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce tried to intervene but failed.

While Ms. Hariharan filed a police complaint against Mr. Sarja at the Cubbon Park Police Station, he filed a defamation case of ₹5 crore against her. Meanwhile, Ms. Hariharan lamented how the offers she was getting dwindled after she filed the complaint.

On November 30, 2021, the Cubbon Park Police filed a ‘B’ report against Mr. Sarja In the report, the police said the statements of those on the film set that day, when the alleged incident took place, were vague and did not substantiate Ms. Hariharan’s version of events and that they failed to find any evidence of harassment. The VIII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday accepted the report. Ms. Hariharan was not available for comment.