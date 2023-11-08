ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru continues to receive rainfall; Hebbal flyover flooded

November 08, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to IMD, heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is likely in the next 24 hours

The Hindu Bureau

A road in east Bengaluru that was flooded in heavy rains on Monday night.

The city saw heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening as well, flooding arterial and sub-arterial roads and causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. It was mostly the northern parts that were affected.

There has been widespread rain from Saturday evening and on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Underpasses, roads, and a few houses were flooded. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is likely in the next 24 hours.

According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, multiple roads in the northern parts were inundated, especially in Bhadrappa Layout, Veeranapalya, and Kodigehalli. The Hebbal flyover on Ballari road was also flooded, resulting in slow-moving traffic at multiple junctions on Wednesday evening. Commuters were seen struggling to navigate through flooded roads, and traffic police were deployed to ease traffic movement in the affected areas.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), M.N. Anucheth, slow-moving traffic was seen on Bengaluru-Ballari road (Airport road) from Central Business District till Hebbal flyover via Windsor Manor Junction, Kaveri theatre Junction and Mekhri Circle.

