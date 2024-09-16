Bengaluru commuters urge for more MEMU trains

With Namma Metro struggling with overcrowding due to a shortage of train sets, a similar issue is now affecting South Western Railway. Commuters, particularly those travelling on the busy routes between Whitefield and Hosur, are facing significant challenges due to a shortage of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rakes. This shortage has prevented SWR from running additional trains during peak hours.

Despite the implementation of automatic signalling on the Whitefield-Hosur route, SWR has been unable to meet the rising demand for MEMU services, especially on the Bengaluru Cantonment-Whitefield stretch. The shortage has also impacted other routes, including Tumakuru, Hassan, and Hosur. Commuters, who depend heavily on these services, are now calling for urgent action to alleviate the growing congestion.

“There is a shortage of MEMU rakes, and the Bengaluru division has already requested additional trains from the Railway Board. The line capacity utilisation on the Bengaluru Cantonment-Whitefield section is already over 100%, and while quadrupling work is in progress, the situation remains tight. Similarly, doubling work is ongoing on the Hosur route,” a senior SWR official explained.

This shortage has resulted in packed trains, longer waits and frustration among commuters, who are hoping for a swift resolution. For many, additional trains are not just a convenience but a necessity.

“We need more trains, especially during peak hours. The current services are overcrowded, and at times, it is impossible even to board. With more trains, we can have a safer and more comfortable commute,” said Harish Ramnath, a commuter from Hosur.

Another commuter, Priya R., who works in Whitefield, shared her concerns. “The trains are packed, particularly in the evenings. If more MEMU trains are added, travel will be less stressful. It would also ease the burden on other forms of transport. Even the metro is overcrowded due to a shortage of train coaches.”

Rajesh K. Rao, who travels from Bengaluru Cantonment to Whitefield, added: “If we had more frequent trains, it would encourage more people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. This would reduce both traffic congestion and pollution in the city. The current situation is unbearable, and more trains would make a significant difference.”