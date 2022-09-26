Bengaluru college offers degrees to students who have failed II PU; BU says no such provision exists

ADVERTISEMENT

In what could be a new way of misleading students, a print advertisement, which had recently appeared in some newspapers, claimed that a college will provide an opportunity to students who have failed II PU to pursue various undergraduate degree courses under the affiliation of Bangalore University (BU).

The ad carried only a contact number without the name of the college. When The Hindu called the number to verify, the people who answered confirmed that those who have failed in II PU could join their degree courses.

“We have an inclusive education programme under which even if the student has not completed Class XII, they can enroll with us for the degree and also complete their back papers with us,” said the person who answered the call at the admissions office.

When asked if this is a government approved programme, the person said: “No, only our college has this option and the college is government recognised.” The college is located in Banaswadi, said the person.

However, the authorities at BU confirmed that there is neither a provision to offer such courses nor is the college affiliated with them. Both the ad and the college’s website claimed that the courses were offered under BU.

“If the name of BU is being misused, we will take action against the college and serve them a notice,” said Jayakar, Vice-Chancellor, BU.

Many students said such claims can easily mislead them and hamper their future and it is not a one-off case.

“There have been many instances where institutions with big names offer such degrees. Thinking that this might be a good institution, students pay all the fees and get admitted. However, one year later, the university would have disappeared into thin air,” said Sithara H.M., district vice president, Bengaluru, All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation.