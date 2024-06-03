GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru civic body’s rain preparedness claims fall flat

On Monday June 3, Bengalureans woke up to trees and branches fallen on roads, especially in the South Zone of the BBMP, that caused inconvenience to residents and motorists. Multiple roads were blocked due to fallen trees

Updated - June 03, 2024 12:33 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 12:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Many trees were uprooted in Padmanabha Nagar, Basavanagudi and Banashankari following heavy rain in Bengaluru on June 2, 2024. Commuters were finding it difficult to reach office and schools in the morning due to electric wires and branches of trees hanging dangerously overhead at many places.

Many trees were uprooted in Padmanabha Nagar, Basavanagudi and Banashankari following heavy rain in Bengaluru on June 2, 2024. Commuters were finding it difficult to reach office and schools in the morning due to electric wires and branches of trees hanging dangerously overhead at many places. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

The claim of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that it is fully prepared to handle the monsoon has fallen flat as just two days of rain, accompanied by gusty winds on Saturday and Sunday (June 1-2), left a massive trail of damage. 

On Monday June 3, Bengalureans woke up to trees and branches fallen on roads, especially in the South Zone of the BBMP, that caused inconvenience to residents and motorists. Multiple roads were blocked due to fallen trees, forcing office-goers to take alternative routes causing huge traffic snarls.

Jams and slow moving traffic were reported on Bannerghatta Road, Outer Ring Road and Kanakapura Road. As some commuters entered smaller lanes to avoid choked arterial roads, these roads also got blocked. 

According to the latest data provided by the BBMP, more than 230 trees fell with over 100 trees falling in South Zone on June 2. The road near Mini Forest was shut for traffic after three trees were uprooted. At Basaveshwaranagar, branches and trees fell on cars and two-wheelers, damaging the vehicles. At Sharada Colony, a large tree collapsed on a two-storey house, forcing the residents to stay inside. In Sharada Colony, more than four trees fell on one street.

In multiple areas, people heading to work were unable to move out of their homes due to fallen trees. Near Basavanagudi, an auto driver had a providential escape when a tree fell on his moving vehicle. He jumped out of the autorickshaw, which was crushed under the tree. 

A massive traffic jam was reported on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway at night on June 2. Motorists took nearly three hours to travel from Ramanagara to Bengaluru as the highway was waterlogged.

On the positive side, if the rain continues with the same intensity, at least some lakes in Bengaluru will be filled in the next few days.

