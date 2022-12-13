Bengaluru civic body starts revamp of iconic food street at VV Puram

December 13, 2022 03:41 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

‘Food street’ is situated between Sajjan Rao Circle and Minerva Circle in V.V. Puram, and is lined with eateries and carts dishing out an array of delicious specialties from Karnataka as well as snacks from across India

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of thindi beedi (food street), V.V. Puram in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Karan Ananth

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) held a groundbreaking ceremony on December 13 for the remodelling and redevelopment of the iconic V.V. Puram food street (thindi beedi) in Bengaluru.

Uday B. Garudachar, MLA of Chickpet, along with BBMP officials, conducted a pooja to start the work of revamping the 200-metre stretch with a focus on pedestrians.

The street is situated between Sajjan Rao Circle and Minerva Circle in V.V. Puram, and is lined with eateries and carts dishing out an array of delicious specialties from Karnataka as well as snacks from across India.

According to BBMP officials, the stretch is crowded, especially after 6 p.m., leading to heavy traffic snarls. There is also a lack of modern amenities. “A place to eat, meet and celebrate, there are over 37 food stalls in a stretch of less than 200 metres. BBMP plans to transform this street with a focus on pedestrians,” a BBMP official said.

BBMP will upgrade the infrastructure at a cost of around ₹6 crore with shared streets designed to provide pedestrians the right-of way, according to Palike officials.

“Designs are based on local context and culture, and the materials, and space allocation indicate that vehicles are guests,” said Jayaram Raipura, Commissioner of BBMP South zone.

Proposed amenities include street furniture, such as common hand wash facilities and fixed standing tables, grease and oil traps for each outlet and waste collection through fixed dust bins.

