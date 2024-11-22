ADVERTISEMENT
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued revised helpdesk numbers for citizens to seek help in connection with e-khata. As there were a few issues with the earlier numbers, a revised list was released.
Citizens can also visit Bengaluru Once centres to secure the final e-khata. The service at the centres commenced on November 13. The BBMP said those who wish to sell properties should secure this document on priority as e-khata is mandatory during registration of properties. Others do not have to rush to call the helpdesk numbers or visit Bengaluru One centres.
Helpdesk numbers are:
|Zone
|Phone numbers
|Bommanahalli
|9480683182, 9480683712, 9480683695, 9480683191
|Dasarahalli
|9480683710, 9480683711, 9480683197
|Mahadevapura
|9480683718, 9480683720, 9480683205, 9480683520, 9480683512
|East
|9480683203, 9480683716, 9480683512
|West
|9480683653, 9480683204, 9480683524, 9480683651
|South
|9480683638, 9480683179, 9480683521, 9480683648
|R R Nagar
|9480683576, 9480683198, 9480683528, 9480683648
|Yelahanka
|9480683645, 9480683516, 9480683649, 9480683651
Citizen can see training video in English here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GL8CWsdn3wo&t=13s
To apply for e-khata click here - www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in