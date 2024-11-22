ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru civic body releases revised helpdesk numbers for e-khata

Published - November 22, 2024 01:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Citizens can also visit Bengaluru Once centres to secure the final e-khata

The Hindu Bureau

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 02/10/2024 A view of buildings in Bengaluru . Photo : SUDHAKARA JAIN | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued revised helpdesk numbers for citizens to seek help in connection with e-khata. As there were a few issues with the earlier numbers, a revised list was released.

Citizens can also visit Bengaluru Once centres to secure the final e-khata. The service at the centres commenced on November 13. The BBMP said those who wish to sell properties should secure this document on priority as e-khata is mandatory during registration of properties. Others do not have to rush to call the helpdesk numbers or visit Bengaluru One centres. 

Helpdesk numbers are:

ZonePhone numbers
Bommanahalli9480683182, 9480683712, 9480683695, 9480683191
Dasarahalli9480683710, 9480683711, 9480683197
Mahadevapura9480683718, 9480683720, 9480683205, 9480683520, 9480683512
East9480683203, 9480683716, 9480683512
West9480683653, 9480683204, 9480683524, 9480683651
South9480683638, 9480683179, 9480683521, 9480683648
R R Nagar9480683576, 9480683198, 9480683528, 9480683648
Yelahanka9480683645, 9480683516, 9480683649, 9480683651

Citizen can see training video in English here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GL8CWsdn3wo&t=13s

To apply for e-khata click here - www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in

