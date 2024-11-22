The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued revised helpdesk numbers for citizens to seek help in connection with e-khata. As there were a few issues with the earlier numbers, a revised list was released.

Citizens can also visit Bengaluru Once centres to secure the final e-khata. The service at the centres commenced on November 13. The BBMP said those who wish to sell properties should secure this document on priority as e-khata is mandatory during registration of properties. Others do not have to rush to call the helpdesk numbers or visit Bengaluru One centres.

Helpdesk numbers are:

Zone Phone numbers Bommanahalli 9480683182, 9480683712, 9480683695, 9480683191 Dasarahalli 9480683710, 9480683711, 9480683197 Mahadevapura 9480683718, 9480683720, 9480683205, 9480683520, 9480683512 East 9480683203, 9480683716, 9480683512 West 9480683653, 9480683204, 9480683524, 9480683651 South 9480683638, 9480683179, 9480683521, 9480683648 R R Nagar 9480683576, 9480683198, 9480683528, 9480683648 Yelahanka 9480683645, 9480683516, 9480683649, 9480683651

Citizen can see training video in English here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GL8CWsdn3wo&t=13s

To apply for e-khata click here - www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in