Bengaluru civic body launches drive against single-use plastic
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is cracking down on single-use plastic, is conducting surprise inspections of shops and manufacturing units. Joint Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Sarfaraz Khan has instructed all zonal officers to enforce a complete ban within BBMP limits.
During a surprise inspection of an Agri enterprises unit in Subramanya main road in Padmanabhanagar ward, the BBMP seized 200 kg of banned plastic and levied a fine of ₹6 lakh (including pending fines). Similarly, single-use plastic was found at another unit near Goudanapalya in Padmanabhanagar ward.
