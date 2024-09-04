Bengaluru City Police set world record

The Bengaluru City Police set a world record for providing 2,500 police personnel with Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and basic first aid life support skills in a day which has been recognised by Landon Book of Records.

The training was held at the Sri Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and organised in collaboration with the Sankalpa Chase Cancer Foundation on January 14. The event saw the participation of traffic and law and order police, security personnel from the Vidhana Soudha, and 48 security personnel from Raj Bhavan.

According to the experts, a majority of the countries have provided these skills to the members of the general public while in India, it is not the case. According to the statistics, 90% of the population in the Czech Republic have been trained in CPR while 30% of the population in the United States of America has been trained in CPR and life support skills which is crucial in case of any eventuality. However, in India the awareness and training among the people are estimated to be 0.05 per cent,” Dr. Shalini Alwa, one of the organisers of the event in January, said.

The organiser of the event handed over the world record certificate to City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand on Tuesday, September 3.

