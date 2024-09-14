Bengaluru city police filed false chargesheet against two students in drugs case: Karnataka High Court

The High Court of Karnataka has expressed serious concern over the conduct of three Bengaluru city police officers for maliciously filing a chargesheet against two students by falsely stating that consumption of ganja was “proved” in the FSL report even though the report was categorical that no traces of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances were found in their blood samples.

Stating that the officers cannot be left off the hook for having played with the lives of the young students, who have been losing job opportunities, even overseas, due to the pendency of the prosecution, the court directed the State government to conduct a departmental inquiry against the officials and submit an action taken report within 12 weeks.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while quashing the criminal proceedings initiated by Varthur police in 2019 against the petitioners, who were now aged around 25 and 29 years, respectively. It was alleged that the petitioners were caught near a college in Varthur police limits when they were smoking ganja by mixing it with cigarette powder in a smoking pipe.

“The maliciousness is apparent on the face of the record. The report of FSL in unequivocal terms indicates that blood samples did not contain any contraband substance or even its derivatives, but the police filed the chargesheet recording that FSL report has confirmed the presence of a contraband substance,” the court observed.

Mystery

“Where is the sample of seized ganja is a mystery,” the court said, while pointing out that what happened to 15 grams of ganja, said to have been seized from the possession of petitioners, is nowhere indicated.

“After the seizure, it [ganja] is neither reported nor an inventory is drawn, nor the sample is sent to Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL). Ganja of 15 grams is not a high quantity for it not to be sent to the FSL. Therefore, the presence of 15 grams of ganja as drawn in the panchanama is a canard and shrouded with improbability and to be disbelieved.” the court observed.

The court found that the officers have also breached several mandatory provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, to be adhered to while seizing the suspected narcotic drug. The seizure was not recorded before the authorised gazetted officer or the magistrate, the inventory of seized ganja was not prepared, and samples of ganja were not sent to FSL for test as required under the law, the court said.

Court expresses shock

The court also expressed shock that the complainant-police officer, who should have been witness number 1, has not even been included in the listed 10 witnesses cited in the chargesheet.

