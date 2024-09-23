Bengaluru City police commissioner conducts press conference in sign language with NGO’s help

To mark International Sign Language Day in a novel way, Bengaluru city police commissioner B. Dayananda on Monday (September 23. 2024) advanced the weekly press conference and also roped in a city-based NGO to brief the media in sign language to observe the event.

Speaking on the occasion, B. Dayananda said the BCP was committed to inclusiveness and providing help and assistance to people from all walks of life irrespective of their caste, creed and physical challenges.

Through this initiative, awareness would be created on how to communicate and understand the issue to resolve them amicably, he said .

Mokshakumari, member of the NGO V-shesh briefed the media in sign language along with Mr. Dayananda.