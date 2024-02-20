Bengaluru city MLAs assured of regulating private commercial borewells and private water tankers

February 20, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - BENGALURU:

As Bengaluru city MLAs from the Opposition parties on Tuesday expressed concern in the Legislative Assembly over drinking water supply situation in the city that has already been affected, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar assured them of considering their suggestions of regulating private commercial borewells and private water tankers that charge exorbitant rates.

Responding to the BJP members Basavaraj B.A. and S. Muniraju separately during Question Hour, Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, said he would soon hold a meeting of MLAs from Bengaluru city to get their suggestions on keeping a tab on private water tankers who charge exorbitant rates.

As the other BJP members, including S. Suresh Kumar and Gopalaiah, too intervened, Mr. Shivakumar noted that groundwater table in Bengaluru had receded as there was 40% deficit in the rainfall this year. However, the government was geared up to ensure proper drinking water supply during summer, he said.

He explained that the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama had been requested to earmark 11.24 tmcft of Cauvery water in reservoirs for supplying to Bengaluru during the summer season of February to July. Presently 1,450 MLD of Cauvery water was being supplied to Bengaluru.

He said measures had been taken to ensure that 10,789 borewells of BWSSB were in a good condition to cater to the summer demand. While the borewells with lesser yields were being redrilled, new borewells were being drilled in areas facing acute shortage of water.