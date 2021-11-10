Bengaluru chosen for NAMA Support project

Bengaluru

It is supported by the European Union

Bengaluru is one of five cities selected for a waste management project supported by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry of the Environment and Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety. The Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMA) Support project ‘Waste Solutions for a Circular Economy in India’ will help Bengaluru transition to Municipal solid waste low-carbon management technologies.

Goa, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have also been selected. A delegation led by Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India, visited a waste management facility in Koramangala and later met with BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and senior civic officials.

The project aims to provide technical and financial support to BBMP for setting up new plants and revamping of existing Material Recovery Facilities, compost facilities and bio-methanation plants, stated a press release. It will also support the creation of a role-model source segregation system through citizen engagement and demonstration of models for integrating the informal sector in the city.

The project will also support lighthouse cities in capacity building of its staff on low-carbon waste management solutions as well as facilitate technological collaboration with the European companies in this area, besides helping in reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, landfill space and lead to improved recovery of resources. It also aims at increasing awareness on source segregation of waste by conducting campaigns on associated environmental pollution and health risks and facilitating availability of low-carbon solutions for waste treatment technologies towards a circular economy.

Solid waste management in line with circular economy principles is a key area of collaboration between the EU and India. Mr. Astuto said: “Through this project, EU is happy to cooperate with India and Bengaluru in fostering the transition to low-carbon technologies in solid waste.”