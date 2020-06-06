Bengaluru Central University reduces affiliation fee by 10%

06 June 2020 22:19 IST

Bengaluru Central University has decided to reduce the affiliation fee for colleges under its jurisdiction by 10% for the academic year 2020-21. The annual affiliation fee is usually increased by 10% every year. However, considering the prevailing situation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has decided not to increase the fee this year, and instead reduce the amount to ease the burden on colleges.

