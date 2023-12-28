Bengaluru celebrates a turnaround year for hospitality sector’s success

December 28, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

In an otherwise dull year for tourism with no major schemes being announced by the State government, the hospitality industry received a much-needed boost this year as Bengaluru played host to many events throughout the year, that not only drew crowd from across the country, but also the world.

The month of February was a bumper one for the hospitality industry as thousands of rooms in the city were sold out due to Aero India, G20 meet, and India Energy Week. The demand was such that even the rooms in five-star hotels were 100% sold out. The demand also drove up the pricing by up to three times, sources said.

Again, in May, a few days before the State elections, party workers and leaders from various places visited Bengaluru and rented out rooms, especially in star hotels. The prices at many hotels also went up in October – November with a few cricket world cup matches scheduled in Bengaluru.

Apart from this, 2023 was also the year of many long weekends which resulted in a surge of tourism in the State. Not just Bengaluru, but hoteliers across the State benefitted from these weekends. Across the State, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) also had over 85% bookings in their properties and packages during the holiday seasons, especially during the Dasara festival in Mysuru.

The events in Bengaluru also brought a lot of people to restaurants and pubs, especially during the World Cup season. The patronage reportedly went up by 10% at many of these establishments with many also designing new food and drink menus to draw more crowd.

The sector is ending the year on a high note with an expected turnover of hundreds of crores between Christmas and New Year.

24/7 request remains

The hoteliers made multiple requests to the previous BJP government as well as the new Congress government to allow commercial establishments to function 24/7 in the city. However, citing mainly security reasons, the request has not been approved yet. In a surprising turn of events, refraining from their usual practice of asking for extended hours on New Year’s Eve, the hoteliers have decided to wind up the party by 1 a.m., going by the norms.

