Video | 18-tonne wonder at Bengaluru Cake Show 2022

December 22, 2022 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Bengaluru

From a huge replica of North America’s Cathedral Basilica that weighs 18 tonnes to the modern concept of an electric car are the exhibits at the grandiose 48th Bengaluru Cake Show at the St. Joseph’s Indian High School Ground, Bengaluru.

The show provides a view of emerging technology, religious beliefs, historical figures and events, and cartoons. This initiative was the brainchild of C. Ramachandra, the former director of Nilgiris, which evolved to spread a spirit of togetherness in the festive season.

“The ingredients of the cake are primarily icing and sugar, which are edible and can be preserved for the duration of this event. This is not like cakes that have a spongy moist base,” said Mohammed Farooq, who manages the cake show.

The cakes were designed by 20 students of the Institute of Baking and Cake Art (IBCA) who began conceptualising the themes nearly six months ago.

The cake show is open from 11 am to 9 pm till 2nd of January 2023. Ticket price is Rs. 100