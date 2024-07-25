GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru businessman asks loan from friend, middleman cheats him of ₹25 lakh

Published - July 25, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch officials recently registered a case against a middleman for allegedly cheating a 62-year-old businessman of ₹25 lakh.

The victim, a resident of V.V. Puram who owns a readymade garments shop in Chickpet, asked his friend in Delhi for a loan of ₹25 lakh to expand his business. HIs friend agreed and asked him to take the cash in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the victim was approached by a person, identified as Jayesh, who offered to give him the cash in Bengaluru, while taking the same amount from the victim’s friend through his contact in Delhi.

As it saved time and was hassle-free, the victim agreed to the proposition. As part of the deal, on June 14 Jayesh called him asking him to come near the Jain temple near Nagarpete to get the cash. He reached the spot and found a man carrying a transparent plastic cover with five bundles of ₹500 currency notes.

As there was heavy rush, he did not check the cash and told his friend over the phone that he had received the money, following which the latter handed over ₹25 lakh cash to Jayesh’s contact who was with him at the time.

The cheating came to light when he went home and found a few ₹500 notes on top of the bundles, while the rest were blank papers cut into the size of notes.

The victim went into shock and underwent treatment for a few days before approaching the police. The CCB officials have registered a case against Jayesh charging him with counterfeit, criminal breach of trust and cheating for further investigation.

