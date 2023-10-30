ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru | Buses gutted at coach building garage due to accidental fire

October 30, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Though short circuit is suspected to be the cause, the fire spread fast due to storage of engine oil and other inflammable material.

The Hindu Bureau

Fire personnel put out a major fire that gutted several buses at a private bus service station near NICE junction on Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru on October 30, 2023  | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

As many as eight buses were gutted in a major fire that broke out at coach building garage on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Seven fire tenders rushed to S.V. Garage situated in Veerabhadra Nagar close to NICE road and put out the fire after two hours of struggle. Thick smoke engulfed the entire area, creating panic among the residents for sometime. No one was injured in the accident, a senior fire officer said.

Though short circuit is suspected to have ignited the fire, it spread fast due to storage of several chemicals, including engine oil and other inflammable material.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US