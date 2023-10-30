Bengaluru | Buses gutted at coach building garage due to accidental fire

October 30, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as eight buses were gutted in a major fire that broke out at coach building garage on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Seven fire tenders rushed to S.V. Garage situated in Veerabhadra Nagar close to NICE road and put out the fire after two hours of struggle. Thick smoke engulfed the entire area, creating panic among the residents for sometime. No one was injured in the accident, a senior fire officer said.

Though short circuit is suspected to have ignited the fire, it spread fast due to storage of several chemicals, including engine oil and other inflammable material.