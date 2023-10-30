HamberMenu
Bengaluru | Buses gutted at coach building garage due to accidental fire

Though short circuit is suspected to be the cause, the fire spread fast due to storage of engine oil and other inflammable material.

October 30, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Fire personnel put out a major fire that gutted several buses at a private bus service station near NICE junction on Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru on October 30, 2023 

Fire personnel put out a major fire that gutted several buses at a private bus service station near NICE junction on Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru on October 30, 2023  | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

As many as eight buses were gutted in a major fire that broke out at coach building garage on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Seven fire tenders rushed to S.V. Garage situated in Veerabhadra Nagar close to NICE road and put out the fire after two hours of struggle. Thick smoke engulfed the entire area, creating panic among the residents for sometime. No one was injured in the accident, a senior fire officer said.

Though short circuit is suspected to have ignited the fire, it spread fast due to storage of several chemicals, including engine oil and other inflammable material.

