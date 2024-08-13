Bengaluru bus crash | BMTC Volvo driver loses control of vehicle causing serial accident on Hebbal flyover

A motorcycle rider was injured and several vehicles damaged when a BMTC Volvo bus driver lost control, resulting in a serial crash on the Hebbal flyover on Monday (August 12, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus was en route from the airport to HSR Layout when the accident occurred. The entire accident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the bus. The driver looked puzzled while the conductor rushed to his help to stop the bus.

The Hebbal traffic police rushed to the spot and detained the driver, and cleared the traffic on the busy road. The police are verifying the cause of the accident.

More details awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.