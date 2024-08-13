ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru bus crash | BMTC Volvo driver loses control of vehicle causing serial accident on Hebbal flyover

Updated - August 13, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 01:35 pm IST

A bike rider was injured in the accident which was caught on CCTV camera

The Hindu Bureau

A motorcycle rider was injured and several vehicles damaged when a BMTC Volvo bus driver lost control, resulting in a serial crash on the Hebbal flyover on Monday (August 12, 2024).

The bus was en route from the airport to HSR Layout when the accident occurred. The entire accident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the bus. The driver looked puzzled while the conductor rushed to his help to stop the bus.

The Hebbal traffic police rushed to the spot and detained the driver, and cleared the traffic on the busy road. The police are verifying the cause of the accident.

More details awaited.

