Bengaluru bus crash | BMTC Volvo driver loses control of vehicle causing serial accident on Hebbal flyover

A motorcycle rider was injured and several vehicles damaged when a BMTC Volvo bus driver lost control, resulting in a serial crash on the Hebbal flyover on Monday (August 12, 2024).

The bus was en route from the airport to HSR Layout when the accident occurred. The entire accident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the bus. The driver looked puzzled while the conductor rushed to his help to stop the bus.

The driver of a #BMTC Volvo bus lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a serial crash on the Hebbal flyover on August 12 morning.



A motorcycle rider was injured and several vehicles were damaged.



📹: Special arrangementhttps://t.co/c7SUVgeryRpic.twitter.com/puAnKcxQIl — The Hindu-Bengaluru (@THBengaluru) August 13, 2024

The Hebbal traffic police rushed to the spot and detained the driver, and cleared the traffic on the busy road. The police are verifying the cause of the accident.

More details awaited.