One killed in Bengaluru building collapse amid heavy rains; 5 rescued, at least 14 feared trapped

Updated - October 22, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Police said poor construction resulted in collapse. The labourers were taking shelter under the half-constructed building when the structure collapsed, the police added.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the collapsed structure under which several workers are feared trapped, on October 22, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

One worker died after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya near Hennur in Bengaluru on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) following incessant rains. Five workers have been rescued so far and at least 14 are feared trapped, Bengaluru East Deputy Commissioner of Police D. Devraj said. An operation is under way to rescue those trapped under the debris.

Further details awaited.

CONNECT WITH US