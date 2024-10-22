One killed in Bengaluru building collapse amid heavy rains; 5 rescued, at least 14 feared trapped

One worker died after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya near Hennur in Bengaluru on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) following incessant rains. Five workers have been rescued so far and at least 14 are feared trapped, Bengaluru East Deputy Commissioner of Police D. Devraj said. An operation is under way to rescue those trapped under the debris.

Police said poor construction resulted in collapse. The labourers were taking shelter under the half-constructed building when the structure collapsed, the police added.

Further details awaited.

