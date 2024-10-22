Bengaluru building collapse: At least 17 workers feared trapped amid heavy rains

An under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya near Hennur in Bengaluru on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) following incessant rains, trapping as many as 17 labourers.

So far, six people have been rescued and an operation is underway to rescue the others trapped under the debris.

Police said poor construction resulted in collapse. The labourers were taking shelter under the half-constructed building when the structure collapsed, the police added.

Further details awaited.