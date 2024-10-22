GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru building collapse: At least 17 workers feared trapped amid heavy rains

Police suspect poor construction resulted in collapse; the labourers were taking shelter under the half-constructed building when the structure collapsed, the police say

Updated - October 22, 2024 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the collapsed structure under which several workers are feared trapped, on October 22, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

An under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya near Hennur in Bengaluru on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) following incessant rains, trapping as many as 17 labourers.

So far, six people have been rescued and an operation is underway to rescue the others trapped under the debris.

Bengaluru rains: Kendriya Vihar at Yelahanka flooded twice in two weeks, Doddabommasandra lake overflows

Police said poor construction resulted in collapse. The labourers were taking shelter under the half-constructed building when the structure collapsed, the police added.

Further details awaited.

Published - October 22, 2024 06:06 pm IST

