Bengaluru building collapse: PM announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to next of kin of deceased in tragic incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 24, 2024) announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased in the building collapse.

Taking to 'X', the office of the Prime Minister of India (PMO India) added, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon".

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it stated.

Eight persons were killed and 13 rescued after an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya near Hennur on Tuesday.

The building owner, his son and contractor have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

