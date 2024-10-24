GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru building collapse: PM announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to next of kin of deceased in tragic incident

Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the Bengaluru building collapse incident

Published - October 24, 2024 11:31 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
NDRF personnel on rescue work at Under construction multi storyed building collapsed at Babusapalya Hennuru in Bengaluru.

NDRF personnel on rescue work at Under construction multi storyed building collapsed at Babusapalya Hennuru in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 24, 2024) announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased in the building collapse.

Also Read: Collapsed building in Bengaluru’s Babusapalya illegal and built on ‘B’ kharab land, says BBMP

Taking to 'X', the office of the Prime Minister of India (PMO India) added, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon".

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it stated.

Bengaluru building collapse: three owners arrested

Eight persons were killed and 13 rescued after an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya near Hennur on Tuesday.

The building owner, his son and contractor have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Published - October 24, 2024 11:31 am IST

Related Topics

bengaluru / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.