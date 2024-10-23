GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru building collapse: Owner arrested

5 persons lost their lives

Published - October 23, 2024 01:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
NDRF personnel look for people trapped in debris after an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed on October 22, at Babusapalya Hennur in Bengaluru, on October 23, 2024.

NDRF personnel look for people trapped in debris after an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed on October 22, at Babusapalya Hennur in Bengaluru, on October 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Hennur police arrested the owner and detained the contractor of the multi-storey building that collapsed on October 22, killing five persons and injuring several others.

The accused has been identified as Bhuvan Reddy, son of Muniraja Reddy.

“The contractor Muniyappa, who has built four floors, has been taken into custody to ascertain the violations,” D. Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said on October 23.

The building in Anjanadri Layout under Hennur police station limits collapsed around 3.40 p.m.. on October 22. Several people were trapped under the debris. Eighteen persons were rescued from the debris.

NDRF personnel look for people trapped in debris after an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed on October 22, at Babusapalya Hennur in Bengaluru, on October 23, 2024.

NDRF personnel look for people trapped in debris after an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed on October 22, at Babusapalya Hennur in Bengaluru, on October 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Based on a complaint by Mohammed, 27, one of the labourers, the Hennur police registered a case under Sections 100 (culpable homicide), 125 (rash and negligent act to endanger human life), 270 (public nuisance) of the BBMP Act and under RERA Act.

The deceased are Aarman, 26, Tripal, 35, and Mohamed Sahil, 19, from Bihar, and Sathya Raju, 25, and Shankar, whose age isn’t known.

Police said Jagadevi, 45, Rasheed, 28, Nagaraju, 25, Ramesh Kumar, 28, Harman 22 and Ayaj, were being treated in a hospital.

Published - October 23, 2024 01:20 pm IST

